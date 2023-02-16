A 17-year-old girl has been pulled alive from the rubble 248 hours after the devastating earthquake hit southern Turkey. This was reported by the Anadolu news agency, specifying that the young woman was rescued by rescuers in the province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the earthquake which caused over 40,000 victims between Turkey and Syria.

“This is the deadliest and most terrifying catastrophe experienced on the soil of an ally since the creation of NATO”, declared the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, during a joint press conference with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Citizens of NATO countries are organizing campaigns worth millions of euros to help the victims of the disaster in Turkey. This is a symbol of our solidarity,” Stoltenberg added.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced a telephone conversation with the head of Turkish diplomacy Mevlut Cavusoglu ”to take stock of aid”. ”Italy in Turkey and Syria has shown itself capable of helping aid”, continued Tajani, underlining that ”Italian aid was the first European aid to arrive in Syria”.

The foreign minister explained that ”we are still looking for our compatriot who is missing in Turkey”, the Venetian entrepreneur Angelo Zen.