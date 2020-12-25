Highlights: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi at 5.02 am

Earthquake intensity on the Richter scale measured 2.3

This is the second time in a week when the land of Delhi is shaken

new Delhi

This morning, earthquake tremors were felt once again in Delhi. However, the tremors were of low intensity. Earthquake tremors were felt in Nagloi area of ​​Delhi at 5.02 am. The earthquake measured 2.3 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake for the second time in a week

This is the second time in the capital Delhi within a week when the earth is shaken. Earlier on December 17, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. At that time the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 4.2. However, the good thing was that even during this time there was no loss to property or property.