Highlights: Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

Earlier, earthquake also occurred on 11 September and 24 September

Three times earthquake tremors within fifteen days

This year earthquake shook north India many times

Jammu

Earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The area was stirred up by this earthquake in the afternoon. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded 4.5 on the Richter scale. At present, no damage has been reported from the earthquake.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 12:02 pm today. The epicenter of the earthquake is not yet known. The earthquake in the afternoon stirred people. However, no loss is reported due to the intensity not being high.

In the past, earthquakes have occurred in many parts of North India.

Explain that earthquake tremors have been felt in all the areas of North India in the past. Earthquakes have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of the Northeast over the past few weeks. However, there was no major damage due to earthquake in all these areas.

Earthquake has come thrice in 15 days

The tremors of Jammu and Kashmir have been felt thrice in 15 days. Earlier on September 11, mild tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir. Then the earthquake intensity was 4.3 on the Richter scale. On September 24, at 8.19 am, a tremor of 3.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Jammu and Kashmir. The epicenter of the earthquake was 281 km north of Gulmarg.