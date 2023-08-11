The earthquake was registered in the area of ​​Yesilyurt, in the province of Malatya, one of the hardest hit by the devastating earthquake of February 6

At least 23 people were injured after a strong earthquake measuring 5.2 hit southern Turkey last night. In the past few hours, the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, confirmed that most of the injured had consequences for falls or jumps from great heights in an attempt to save themselves.

According to data from the Kandilli Observatory, the earthquake was recorded at 20.47 yesterday evening with its epicenter in the Yesilyurt area, in the province of Malatya, one of the most affected by the devastating earthquake of 6 February last, where – according to official data – around 2,300 people. The earthquake of six months ago struck southeast Turkey and the north of neighboring Syria with a total death toll of over 50,000.