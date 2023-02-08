Earthquake today in Siena: epicenter, magnitude and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY SIENA – An earthquake measuring 3.5 occurred in the area: 1 kilometer south of Siena (SI) at 21:51 today, February 8, 2023, with geographic coordinates (lat, lon) 43.3060, 11.3360 at a depth of 8 kilometers. To report the data is the INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology).

A few minutes later another shock was recorded but of a lower magnitude: 2.4 with its epicenter 2 kilometers west of Siena with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 43.3260, 11.3140 at a depth of 9 kilometers.

