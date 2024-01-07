Earthquake today Rieti: shock, magnitude, epicenter and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY RIETI – In the late afternoon today, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 6.45 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 was recorded with an epicenter 7 kilometers north-west of Configni (province of Rieti) with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 42.4710, 12.5820 at a depth of 8 kilometers. The shock was recorded from INGVNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

The shock was felt by the population. At the moment there are no reports of damage to things or people.

The tremors today, January 7th