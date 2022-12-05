Earthquake today Perugia 5 December 2022: info on magnitude and epicenter

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was recorded today, Monday 5 December 2022, in Pietralunga, in the province of Perugia, at a depth of 9 kilometers.

The quake was registered byIngv with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 43.4780, 12.4370. The earthquake was felt by the population of the Upper Tiber, including the inhabitants of the province of Pesaro-Urbino.

At the moment, fortunately, no damage to people or things has been reported. According to the Richter scale, a seismic event of magnitude 3.7 is classified as “very light” and is described as follows: “often felt, but generally causing no damage”.

