Earthquake today Naples: epicenter, magnitude and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY NAPLES – An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 was recorded today, Friday 22 September 2023, at 11.02 am in Naples and its surroundings. According to the INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology), the epicenter was identified at Campi Flegrei with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 40.8290, 14.1420 at a depth of 1 km.

According to the many reports on social networks, the shock was distinctly felt by the people who were alarmed by reporting the event. At the moment there are no reports of damage to things or people.

In recent years, but in particular in recent months, bradyseism – the geological phenomenon that distinguishes the Campi Flegrei – is a particularly felt problem, since the phenomenon is experiencing an acute phase. Citizens are worried, but INGV, which constantly monitors the Phlegraean supervolcano, is keen to point out that there is no imminent danger in the area.