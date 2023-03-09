Earthquake shock today in Umbria in the Perugia area. According to the survey of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the seismic event occurred at 16.05 with a magnitude of 4.4 and epicenter in Umbertide. Checks in progress by the Civil Protection. The Fire Brigade received numerous calls with requests for information, but at the moment no damage has been reported.
[DATI #RIVISTI] #earthquake ML 4.4 at 16:05 IT of 09-03-2023 at 5 km E Umbertide (PG) Prof=10Km #INGV_34293041 https://t.co/P9747pzh2h
— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) March 9, 2023
