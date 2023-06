Earthquake today in Tuscany. The quake, of magnitude 3.7, occurred at 12.19 at 4 km from Poggibonsi (Siena) and at a depth of 10 km.

The shock was also felt in Florence, in the metropolitan area of ​​Florence and in part of the province of Arezzo. The Civil Protection Room of the Metropolitan City of Florence is monitoring the situation.