An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology last night, at 1.19 am, in the province of Florence, with an epicenter 4 kilometers northeast of Certaldo and at a depth of 10 kilometers. The president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, reports on social media that the shock “was distinctly felt by the population”, but “no critical issues were reported”.

The mayor of Certaldo, Giacomo Cucini, announces that “the civil protection operations room has just confirmed the absence of reports. The public buildings will in any case be checked before reopening”.