Earthquake today in the province of Ancona 23 August 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 was recorded today, Wednesday 23 August 2023, in the Marche Coast of Ancona, off the coast of Ancona.

The earthquake was registered byIngv with the following geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 43.7680, 13.3110 at a depth of 11km.

The earthquake, which was precisely recorded off the coast between Senigallia and Mondolfo, was also felt on land, but fortunately it did not cause any damage to people or things.

Yesterday morning, Tuesday 22 August, an earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was recorded in the Marchigiana Picena coast, in the province of Ascoli Piceno, precisely off the coast of Grottammare.