Earthquake today in the Campi Flegrei area. A seismic swarm was recorded by the Vesuvian Observatory starting at 5.37. The most significant event was located near the southern edge of the Solfatara volcano, in the municipality of Pozzuoli (Naples), at 5.37am at a depth of 1.8 km with magnitude 2.0. Verifications are underway on the territory by the municipal police of Pozzuoli and civil protection volunteers. The municipal administration of Pozzuoli makes it known that there are currently no reports of damage.