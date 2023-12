Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 in Spoleto, in the province of Perugia, today 28 December 2023. The earthquake was localized by the INGV-Rome Seismic Room at 7.42pm with the epicenter at a depth of 8 km. There is a lot of fear among the population but no damage to people or things has been reported. Prudentially, the mayor ordered the closure of the Teatro Nuovo, canceling Stefano Fresi's show that was scheduled.