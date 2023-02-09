Earthquake today in Siena: three families in the center evacuated

“We had to proceed with the evacuation of 3 families, a total of 14 people, in the center of Siena because there is a problem with the flights of stairs and therefore the firefighters required a technical intervention on the structure of the ramp”.

Thus the prefect of Siena Mary Strong at the end of the meeting of the rescue coordination center opened following the earthquake of magnitude 3.5, followed by a seismic swarm, which hit Siena in the night between Wednesday 8 and Thursday 9 February.

