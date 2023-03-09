Earthquake today in Perugia: epicenter, magnitude and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY PERUGIA – An earthquake measuring 4.4 was recorded this afternoon, 9 March 2023, at 16.05 in the Perugia area, and in general in most of Umbria, as reported by the Ingv (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology). The epicenter of the earthquake was identified 5 kilometers east of Umbertide, in the province of Perugia, with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 43.2970, 12.3890 at a depth of 10 kilometers. Many people promptly reported it on social media, reporting a very strong and easily distinguishable shock, felt in much of central Italy. At the moment there are no reports of damage to property or people. Updating

