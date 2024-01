An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the western Indonesian province of Aceh today, December 30, 2023, without causing anomalous waves. This was announced by the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, specifying that the quake, at 12.19 local time, had its epicenter 372 km southwest of the city of Calang. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 12 kilometers.