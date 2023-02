Earthquake today in Cuneo: epicenter, magnitude and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY CUNEO – An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck its epicenter 2 kilometers northeast of Neviglie (Cuneo) today, Tuesday 7 February 2023, at 11:35 pm with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 44.7100, 8.1280 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The shock was felt by the population. At the moment there are no reports of damage to property or people.

