Many people were injured and houses collapsed as a result earthquake of magnitude 7.1 which was recorded on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Xinjiang. The Global Times reports this, specifying that there is no news of victims. According to the China Earthquake Administration theThe epicenter was recorded at a depth of 22 kilometers in the mountainous border area of ​​Wushi County, in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China. Xinhua specified, citing the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, that the epicenter is located about 50 kilometers from Wushi. There are five villages located within a 20 kilometer radius around the epicentre.

Numerous aftershocks, at least 40 recorded according to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the strongest of magnitude 5.3. Railway traffic was interrupted after at least 27 trains were hit by the earthquake, as reported by Xinhua. China's Ministry of Emergency Management has sent relief supplies, including tents, coats, quilts, mattresses, folding beds and stoves.

The tremors were also felt in Kazakhstan, where in Almaty people fled their homes, but no damage was reported. Shocks were also felt in Uzbekistan.