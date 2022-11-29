A Magnitude 5.0 earthquake was registered in Greece, with its epicenter on the island of Evia in the Aegean Sea. This was reported by the Kathimerini newspaper, explaining that the shock was felt in the Athens area shortly after 10pm local time. The Geodynamics Institute reported that the epicenter occurred at a depth of 8.9 kilometers. The seismological laboratory of the University of Athens specified that the epicenter of the earthquake is only 51 kilometers from the capital.