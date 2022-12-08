Earthquake today Catania 8 December 2022: magnitude and epicenter

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded today, Thursday 8 December 2022, in Mazzarrone, in the province of Catania. The earthquake was registered at 21.216 from theIngv with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 37.0680, 14.6000 at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake was also felt in Ragusa and Noto. At the moment there are no damages to people or things.

All the earthquakes recorded today in Italy

News being updated