Earthquake today Catania 8 December 2022: magnitude and epicenter
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded today, Thursday 8 December 2022, in Mazzarrone, in the province of Catania. The earthquake was registered at 21.216 from theIngv with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 37.0680, 14.6000 at a depth of 10km.
The earthquake was also felt in Ragusa and Noto. At the moment there are no damages to people or things.
News being updated
