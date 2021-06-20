Earthquake today | June 20, 2021 | Ingv earthquakes list | Last hour | Italy

EARTHQUAKE TODAY ITALY – In this article you will find all the latest news on earthquakes in Italy today, Sunday 20 June 2021: information on magnitude, epicenter, time of the seismic event, area hit by the earthquake and much more. The list of the main findings of INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology), city by city, region by region, hour by hour. Below are the updates in real time:

Shock in the province of Prato

An earthquake of magnitude 2 occurred close to Berceto (PR), at 04.40 to a depth of 9 kilometers.

Shock in Ariccia, near Rome

An earthquake of magnitude 2 occurred close to Ariccia (RM), at 02.56 to a depth of 12 kilometers.

The shocks yesterday, Saturday 19 June 2021

What to do in case of a shock

Below is a map of the seismic hazard in Italy ofInstitute of Geophysics and Volcanology (expressed in terms of maximum acceleration from the ground):

If you have felt an earthquake and want to be updated on all the latest shocks of today and recent days in Italy, click here