Double earthquake in Molise, off the coast of Campomarino

Two minor earthquakes occurred in the night between 9 and 10 August on the coast of Molise, off the coast of Campomarino.

The first, which took place at 1.30 am at a depth of 10 km, was of magnitude 2.9 according to theNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

The second seismic event came shortly after: it was 2.12 am and the epicenter was not far away, always at sea but further off the Molise coast, between Termoli and Campomarino, at a shallower depth, of 6 km. The magnitude was 2.4. Many citizens who reported the tremors, especially the first, on social media.

Already in 2018, earthquakes had occurred in this same area.

