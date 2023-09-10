Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 15:26

It was the end of dinner and the team at Geoparque de Seridó, in Rio Grande do Norte, was waiting for a taxi, when they felt the ground shake “kind of like vibrating waves”.

“We took shelter in the square. We felt for the second time another shock of lesser magnitude and a lighter one, at the end.” The person bringing the report is geologist Marcos Nascimento, from the Department of Geology at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN) and scientific coordinator of Geopark Seridó.

He and three other members of the park’s delegation were in Marrakech, Morocco, when the city was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale on the 8th. The group was participating in the 10th International Conference on World Geoparks of the Organization of the United Nations for Education, Science and Culture (Unesco).

The geologist says that, everywhere, sirens could be heard and ambulance trains could be seen. O death toll now exceeds 2 thousandaccording to the latest data from the local government.

Nascimento explains that the city of Marrakech is close to the region of high mountains, called the High Atlas, where two tectonic plates meet, from Africa and Europe. These plates collided, causing a strong tremor in the country, located in North Africa, at around 11:20 pm (7:20 pm in Brazil) last Friday. The medina, where the oldest buildings and an important tourist attraction are located, was the most affected area in Marrakech.

“They are not prepared [as construções] for this type of impact and many were demolished. As a result, chaos ensued, because blocks of rock were falling on people, houses and cars. And we are there, in the middle of all this”, says Nascimento to Brazil Agency.

After the earthquake, the team contacted the other Brazilian delegations and learned that everyone was fine. The Seridó Geopark group left Morocco and is now in Portugal for technical missions. They return to Natal next Saturday (16).

Help

With the cancellation of the conference activities due to the earthquake, the speakers participated in collective efforts to help the local population, with blood and money donations. “There was also a donation of money from those who paid registration fees to participate in the tour that would take place today and would be entitled to a refund. This donation was for humanitarian aid in and around the Marrakech region,” he said.

The conference brought together 195 UNESCO global geoparks from around 50 countries.