Earthquake, the toll worsens: more than 21,000 dead between Turkey and Syria. Other children extracted alive

The toll of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria continues to rise, while the hope of still finding survivors under the rubble is fading. There are now more than 21 thousand victims in the two countries, 18,342 in Turkey and 3,377 in Syria, for a total of 21,719: a toll destined to worsen in the coming days.

Despite the freezing weather, rescuers have still managed to extract people alive under the rubble in the past few hours. Like little Mohammed, 9 or 10 years old, brought to light after 80 hours under the ruins of a collapsed four-story building in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the earthquake on the night of 6 February. Another rescue was met with applause in Belen, in the Turkish province of Hatay, where an entire family, father, mother and three children, was unearthed after 82 hours. Beren, on the other hand, is six years old, rescued in Gaziantep by rescuers sent from India. “I will make coffee for everyone,” a woman from Antakya, who was buried under the rubble for 83 hours, promised the rescuers.

The visit of the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is expected today in Syria, after the controversy of recent days over the difficulties in getting aid to the country hit by sanctions, already bloodied by 12 years of civil war. From the only open border post between the two countries, at Bab al-Hawa, a first convoy of United Nations aid passed through to the regions controlled by the “rebels”. These are materials to assist about 5,000 survivors, but the rescuers of the White Helmets have contested that they are supplies unsuitable for the current emergency.

The UN reiterated that aid in Syria, where there are 11 million people in need of assistance, “must not be politicized” while the sanctions have also been denounced by Salesian missionaries, according to whom “international solidarity has mobilized but it does not always find the way to reach the ultimate recipients”. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for donor support for the affected Syrian population. A European mechanism has also been activated, he announced the EU while Italy and Romania presented a plan that provides for the supply of tents, sleeping bags, mattresses, beds, food and winter clothes.

Among the missing there is still the Italian entrepreneur Angelo Zen who in the last few hours has been joined by an Italian family of six people of Syrian origin. “We are in contact with the families and the firefighters are doing everything possible,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, to whom Zen’s family has delegated the management of the news.