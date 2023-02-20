Hundreds of thousands of displaced people forced to survive in disastrous conditions in temporary centers set up in the areas affected by the earthquake that devastated Syria and Turkey on 6 February. A situation that exponentially increases the risk of new cholera epidemics according to the confederation of NGO Oxfam, working to rescue the population in the two countries. One of the most critical situations is recorded in Aleppo, where in some shelters over 150 people are forced to share a single bathroom.