Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency-Almost two weeks have passed since the catastrophic earthquake and Turkey does not stop fighting to overcome the consequences. Thousands of people have lost their homes and are now trying to survive with the bare minimum. The farming villages on the coast become the main objective for many to take refuge. They flee their destroyed homes to the large greenhouses. Like this woman who has her mother sick and is looking for a better place for herself. “The other place was very crowded, everyone had their own needs. That’s why we came here, to live more comfortably.” Even so, the conditions in which they live are extreme: “We don’t have clean clothes, we can’t clean ourselves as we would like or shower. It is very difficult to live here. There is no sink. We have nothing. It’s like living outdoors.” Around 2,000 people now live under the plastic covers…









