The earth trembles in Austria with a magnitude of 3.4. No damage occurs. However, it is not the first earthquake in the state of Carinthia.

Vienna – Some Austrians were woken up quite rudely on Tuesday night (January 9th). An earthquake occurred in the state of Carinthia. According to the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), it had a magnitude of 3.4. So it was noticeable for people. It didn't cause any damage. The quake was not the first in the new year 2024 Austria. Recently, a severe earthquake in Japan left hundreds of people missing. A 90-year-old survived under rubble for five days.

Earthquake shakes Carinthia in the middle of the night

As the ZAMG reported, the earthquake was “clearly felt in the area of ​​the epicenter”. It also said: “Damage to buildings is not to be expected at this magnitude.” According to a map provided by the experts, the epicenter was about ten kilometers from Ferlach. Ferlach is around 20 kilometers away from Carinthia's capital Klagenfurt. The earthquake occurred at 1:02 a.m. Another one followed at 1:39 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.3. 17 minutes later, the earth shook again – with a magnitude of 1.4, barely noticeable.

Several earthquakes in Carinthia since the beginning of the year

However, these were not the first earthquakes to occur in Carinthia in 2024. The earth in Austria's southern federal state had already trembled in the days before. The strongest occurred on the night of January 5th (Friday). The ZAMG reported a magnitude of 2.6. Overview of the earthquakes in Carinthia from January 5th to 9th, 2024:

Location Date / time Strength Iron cap January 5, 3:20 a.m 2.6 Holy blood January 6th, 6:02 p.m 1.2 Ferlach January 7, 5:54 a.m 0.9 Ferlach January 7th, 9:57 a.m 1.6 Ferlach January 8th, 11:49 a.m 1.6 Ferlach January 8th, 12:28 a.m 0.4 Ferlach January 9th, 1:02 am 3.4 Ferlach January 9th, 1:39 a.m 2.3 Ferlach January 9th, 1:56 a.m 1.4 (Source: ZAMG)

Earthquake in Austria: 81 noticeable tremors in total in 2023

In 2023, a total of 81 earthquakes were felt in Austria. 77 tremors were recorded in Austria, four earthquakes were felt from abroad. This comes from an official one notice the ZAMG. “The value is above the average of the last few years of 54 earthquakes per year, but within the range of the usual fluctuations from year to year,” said seismologist Rita Meurers. There was also a volcanic eruption in Iceland in 2023 following an earthquake. (mbr)