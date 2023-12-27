Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

The Croatian region of Dalmatia was affected by a moderate earthquake on Wednesday, December 27th. Residents report being woken up by a blow.

Čiovo – The Dalmatia region of Croatia was rudely jolted awake on the morning of Wednesday, December 27th. At 6:31 a.m. the Croatian Seismological Service recorded a moderate earthquake. Its epicenter was near the island of Čiovo on the Adriatic coast, three kilometers south of Trogir.

Earthquake affects several cities on the Adriatic coast

The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.0 on the Richter scale. On the European Macroseismic Scale one speaks of level IV of XII. Although it was not a very strong quake, it was felt very clearly in the flat area.

The Croatian island of Čiovo on the Adriatic coast is considered the epicenter of the earthquake © Imago/Pond5 Images

The impact was most noticeable in the Split-Dalmatia region, which is a popular holiday destination. The cities of Kaštel Stari, Trogit, Kaštel Kambelovac and Marina reported a moderate earthquake. But according to the data, the quake also occurred as far away as Progmet, twelve kilometers from the epicenter Volcano Discovery faintly noticeable.

Residents of the Adriatic region report a noticeable earthquake

Residents report their experiences online. “I was lying in my bed when suddenly the room started shaking vertically for a few seconds. This woke me up immediately,” writes a user from Trogir. Another user from the region writes: “There was a loud noise and the house shook.”

Users from Kaštel Stari describe the effects: “It felt like a lightning strike.” A resident from Kaštel Novi writes: “A single, strong blow, like a distant car accident or an explosion. You could feel it on the ground floor. There was no build-up or hum before the quake.” A resident of Seget also described Donji to the daily newspaper as violent Slobodna Dalmacija the event: “Like an explosion, short but powerful”.

Seven places worth seeing in Croatia View photo series

Earthquakes occur repeatedly in Croatia. At the end of September, the coastal region south of Split was shaken by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake. In August there was also an earthquake similar to the one on Wednesday, centered in the village of Hrastovica, about four kilometers south of the town of Petrinja.