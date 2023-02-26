4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded a new earthquake of magnitude 4.4 in southern Turkey on the border with Syria. Data published on the official site EMSC.

The epicenter was located 25 kilometers southwest of the city of Antakya, the data show. The hearth lay at a depth of 2 kilometers. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Yesterday it was reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded in the central part of Turkey. According to seismologists, the tremors occurred at 10:27 local time, 40 kilometers south of the city of Aksaray and 18 kilometers northeast of the city of Emirgazi.

On February 6, Turkey was struck by earthquakes of magnitude 7.6 and 7.7, which have become the strongest in the country since 1939. According to the latest data, the death toll from earthquakes has exceeded 43.5 thousand people. Tremors were also recorded in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and several other countries.