A strong earthquake shook Panama on the morning of Monday, July 8. According to official reports, the earthquake occurred at 10:00 a.m. epicenter Santo Domingo and was recorded at approximately 04:54 am (local time).

According to the criteria of

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the strong earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3 and a depth of 31 kilometers.

Given its location, it came to feel like it was part of Costa Rica, a neighboring country.

Some 37 stations would have detected the movement of surface depth. At the moment, it is detailed that It is very unlikely that a tsunami will occur in the country, even though the earthquake occurred in a coastal area.

On social networks, citizens have reported some damage to buildings from provinces such as Chiriquí.

“Damage has been reported to shop windows, supermarkets and some homes following the strong earthquake this morning,” local media reported.