A earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit the Salerno area in the late afternoon of Tuesday 9 April 2024. The epicenter was located in Ricigliano, a small municipality on the border between Campania and Basilicata, about 3 kilometers north of the town centre.

The seismic shock, which occurred at 7.11pm, was distinctly felt by the population, who immediately took to social networks to report the incident and exchange information.

Salernitano, 3.0 magnitude earthquake in the late afternoon: residents express all their concern on social media

According to data provided by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the earthquake had a depth of 5.3 km. At the moment, no serious damage to people or property has been reported. However, it caused a lot of fear among the inhabitants of the area, who spent the whole night worried about possible repercussions.

The Salerno area has often been shocked by seismic risk events. In recent years, several earthquakes have affected the area, although of a lower magnitude than today's. The competent authorities are closely monitoring the situation and checking for any damage. Based on initial information, nothing serious appears to have happened. Just a strong fear, fully expressed by residents online, where everyone tells their own personal experience.

It is important to remember that our peninsula is an area with high seismicity. Therefore, the developments between now and the next few hours will allow us to better understand the matter.

For preventive purposes, it would always be necessary to inform yourself through the official reference channels. Furthermore, the ability to self-control matters a lot. Although the most immediate reaction is to panic, this is exclusively counterproductive. In such circumstances, those at home should take shelter under a sturdy table or a safe corner. If you are outdoors, please move away from buildings, trees and power lines.