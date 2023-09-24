Home page World

Another earthquake has hit the coastal region of Croatia. Residents report severe tremors.

Split – Croatia has once again been shaken by a stronger earthquake. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m., the earth shook almost 1.5 hours’ drive south of Split in the region around the towns of Opuzen and Metkovic. According to the information, the quake was also felt in Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially in the nearby town of Neum.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake reached a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports a magnitude of 4.5.

Earthquake in Croatia: Residents report a moment of shock

This is an earthquake that, according to the scale, can be classified in the “minor” category. “Visible movements of room objects, vibration noises” but “usually no damage” are to be expected, according to the Federal Association of Geothermal Energy Quakes, which classifies this strength. From a magnitude of 5.0 onwards, damage to buildings is expected. According to the information, the epicenter was 15 kilometers deep.

Nevertheless, the earthquake was clearly felt by the residents of the region. “The earthquake was like an explosion,” a resident of Opuzen reported to the Croatian news portal dnevnik. Another resident compared the tremors to a “crack in a quarry.” According to residents, the quake lasted almost ten seconds. First there was a quieter noise, “then a blow.” However, people suddenly ran towards the door.

Earthquakes around the Adriatic: This is why tremors occur regularly

The Adriatic coast is relatively regularly shaken by earthquakes. “The whole region is like a crumple zone between the continental plates, with a series of smaller tectonic plates and fracture zones,” the German Geo Research Center Potsdam explained the initial situation in 2020. Italy will not only move north towards the Alps, but also towards them Pushed east towards the Balkans. The coasts of Italy and Croatia are getting closer by several millimeters every year, “and are gradually closing the Adriatic Sea,” it continues. This pressure creates great tension in the ground over decades and centuries. This causes so-called “relief earthquakes” to occur again and again. (rjs)