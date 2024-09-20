The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced today, Friday, that the Geological Survey Authority in the Kingdom recorded an earthquake, via the stations of the National Seismic Monitoring Network.

The agency added that the earthquake, which was recorded south of the city of Al-Shaqiq, “had a seismic magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter scale.”

Tariq Aba Al-Khail, the official spokesman for the authority, confirmed that “the situation is safe, thank God, and the earthquake did not cause any danger, and no aftershocks were recorded.”

Al-Shaqiq city is located in the southwestern part of the Kingdom on the Red Sea coast and is part of the Jazan region.