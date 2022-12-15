“Sorry Mattè I have to speak and I have to show all the lies of the Left that has governed Lazio in these 10 years on Amatrice”. Sergio Pirozzi, former mayor and councilor of the League who will not re-apply in February, freezes the audience who flocked to the official opening of the Legist electoral campaign for the regional elections. Seated, he comments on the dossier on Amatrice that is flowing behind the minister’s back.

In the Italy that dreams of the bridge over the Strait, there is a population like that of Amatrice, Arquata del Tronto, Accumuli, Ustica, Visso and the hamlets of Norcia where public reconstruction works are a bluff. Next to each photo the “date and the work of the propaganda machine” and we start with the Hotel Institute. “The sign is beautiful, the boiserie is beautiful”, it seems to be listening to the Marquis del Grillo, but then the photo of a snowy clearing with mounds of earth and a bulldozer that seems dead appears. There is only the sign of 2018 and on December 15, 2022 there is nothing.

The emergency room is a shed-garage

Then there’s the Emergency Room: a shed that looks like a garage and simulates the Healthcare of Alessio D’Amato who had promised a hospital for spring-summer 2022 (as if it were a fashion collection) and which instead leaves a Christmas prisoners skeleton of snowy scaffolding.

The lies of the Lazio Region

To Minister Salvini, Sergio Pirozzi whispers: “Here are the lies of the left, the narrative built with the complicity of the media that only followed the ribbon cutting and the inaugurations: the Left that we will be sending away from the Lazio Region has done this: it has left a population without public works because as an implementing subject it has not managed to do anything, except tell lies”.

Cemeteries and churches: shame

“Like the one on cemeteries and churches”, and the slides of the cemetery scroll with the “graves in construction sites” and the church of Sant’Agostino and the Cathedral of San Francesco with the same identical wounds left by the 2016 earthquake. 6 years and again there are only the scaffoldings that cost”, adds and “insinuates” Pirozzi. And then there are the bridges: “What I made with the money from Italian donations worked; that of the State, of the Commissioner and of the implementing body of the Lazio Region, is still waiting for the sub-services to finish”.

Other sildes, other absurd delays in the historic center of Amatrice and in the hamlets. The horror film ends with SAE, an acronym for emergency housing solutions. Translated: temporary houses, destined for a very long life. But then there are the works already done, “only those created with donations from Italians”, Pirozzi points out. The dossier is the certainty “the State and the Lazio Region have forgotten about Amatrice”, comments the former mayor who goes wild by giving the charge to the 500 rushed to the gut of Ergife where there isn’t even a traffic policeman, rushed to Captain”.

“Pirozzi to Salvini: “Mattè this is the Left”

“Mattè, this is the left – the same left that has built a narrative full of lies and that enchants the country as it passes from one emergency to another. And here the responsibilities are all of the Lazio Region of Zingaretti and D’amato who now reappear ”.

The Minister for Infrastructure bows his head and observes silently. Outside the microphones Pirozzi is a river in flood: “I could write a book to explain how it works. Each year the special commissioner loads resources each year and then distributes them in the regions based on the number of municipalities. Lazio takes 13%. Last year 4 million euros just because they hadn’t been spent. You set the budget and the owner of the damaged houses rightly arrives on the project and then the destroyed ones. The numbers of the commissarial management are ephemeral. To Conte 2 I proposed that an exception be made for strategic public works as for the Genoa bridge. And that was not done.”

From “Building the Lazio of the future to Rebuilding Lazio”

Finally, a look to the future: “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I did not ask for nominations from the Policies, from the Regionals. I am at the disposal of the party and the centre-right. Now I’m coach of Serie A and Serie B to close a circle. I have so many ideas. I trust that this Government and this Region will change things. But on the electoral campaign we immediately change the title: let’s build the Lazio of the future which must be replaced with Let’s rebuild Lazio, after 10 years of Zingaretti “.

