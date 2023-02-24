The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck a region between Turkey and Syria on 6 February exceeded 50,000. This is what emerges from data provided by the authorities of the two countries: 44,218 confirmed dead in Turkey, according to the Anadolu news agency, which cites the Turkish agency responsible for disaster management (AFAD) and 5,900 confirmed dead at the moment in Syria. There have been 9,000 aftershocks since February 6, according to the Turkish state channel Trt. In Turkey alone, 530,000 people were evacuated from the disaster area.

Unicef ​​alarm

“As families face the disheartening and heartbreaking reality that attention in Turkey and Syria is shifting towards recovery rather than rescue, Unicef ​​fears many thousands of children have been killed. Even without verified numbers, it is tragically clear that the number will continue to grow.” The Unicef ​​spokesman denounces it in a statement, James Elderrecalling in Turkey the total number of children living in the 10 provinces affected by the two earthquakes was 4.6 million.

The situation in Syria

In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected. “Children and families are in desperate need of additional support. Many of our local partner organizations’ staff and first responders were killed, injured, displaced, and their offices and equipment destroyed. Everyone, everywhere needs more support. Safer water. More heat. More shelters. More meds. More funds – he says – Families and children sleep on the street, in shopping malls, schools, mosques, bus stations and under bridges, stay with children in open spaces for fear of going home and without being able to assess the structural damage and the potential impact of likely aftershocks. This means tens of thousands of families are exposed to the elements at a time of year when temperatures are very low and snow and freezing rain are frequent. News about the number of children suffering from hypothermia and respiratory infections is increasing every day.

Humanitarian aid

According to the spokesman of the UN agency, in Syria, Unicef’s immediate life-saving response includes provision of safe drinking water, warm winter clothing, medical and nutritional aid; in Turkey, sending winter clothes for children, hygiene kits for families, newborns and mothers, hygiene kits for traveling families and blankets. Unicef ​​is also procuring sleeping bags, battery chargers and reclining chairs in the 10 affected provinces. “Given the catastrophic number of deaths – always increasing – it is clear that many children have lost their parents in these devastating earthquakes – continues Elder – In Turkey, Unicef, in coordination with the Ministry of Family and Social Services, has employed social workers in hospitals to help identify unaccompanied and separated children and ensure their basic needs are met. Furthermore, together with the Ministry of Families and Social Services, Unicef ​​has launched 10 new telephone lines in the affected provinces for unaccompanied and separated children.