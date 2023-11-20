Mónica García greets Isabel Díaz Ayuso upon her arrival at the Madrid Assembly. EUROPA PRESS

The earthquake that the departure of Mónica García to the Ministry of Health represents in Madrid politics is portrayed this Monday without any shame by Juan Lobato, the leader of the socialists in the region: “None of us are fools. A new time opens. Spaces are reconfigured. “This step represents a change in dynamics.” Because the departure of the opposition leader from the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is an opportunity for the PSOE, a challenge for Más Madrid and a reason for joy for the PP. Quite a before and after that she faces Manuela Bergerot (Argentina, 1976), García’s replacement as regional spokesperson for Más Madrid, facing a major challenge. First, she must reorganize a parliamentary group that will probably lose two of her references: deputy Javier Padilla could accompany the leader in the ministry. In parallel, she has to establish and expand an almost newborn party, since she is also its organizational secretary, unless she resigns. And then, she aims to contain those who would have preferred alternative leadership.

More information

Only 5,453 votes separated Más Madrid from the PSOE in the regional elections in May. That slim margin gave the Green Party leadership of the opposition, with all the ornamental and media privileges that entails. The possibility of presenting itself to voters as the reference party in the progressive sector is now back in play with the departure of García. If in Más Madrid there are all unknowns (will the new minister return as a candidate in 2027? Will the ministry serve to make the Madrid project visible? Will Bergerot fill her void?), in the PSOE there are no doubts. It is Lobato’s great opportunity. Now or never.

More information

“It gives us more focus,” argues a veteran socialist with many three years of Madrid politics behind him. “Now the economic issue is going to be more central than the health issue, which promoted Mónica during the pandemic,” he adds about the specialties of the two politicians, who are a State Treasury technician and an anesthetist, respectively.

The possibility that the configuration of the central government would generate an opportunity for the PSOE in Madrid had been on the tables of the main socialist offices for weeks. The team of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, shared with Lobato’s entourage the analysis of the convenience (or not) of García’s promotion to the ministry, as detailed by a second interlocutor from the PSOE. The two parties agreed that the departure of the Más Madrid spokesperson would benefit Lobato in his regional aspirations. And not only because the regional secretary will stop competing for the spotlight with an experienced spokesperson, and will begin to do so with a newcomer to the position like Bergerot. Also because García’s departure will affect Ayuso, according to the socialists.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

“Mónica is the one who has made Díaz Ayuso grow,” they say in the PSOE of Madrid, where they are convinced that the leader of the PP has confronted the leader of Más Madrid because her strategy was to create a nemesis capable of mobilizing the conservative voters. “Without Monica,” they venture; “Ayuso loses a lot of potential.”

The general secretary of the PSOE and president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, together with the PSOE spokesperson in the Madrid Assembly, Juan Lobato, during the first day of the investiture debate.

Kiko Huesca (EFE)

Más Madrid also loses it. This match is not a perfect oil raft. In June, Pablo Gómez Perpinyà, founder of the organization, right-hand man of Íñigo Errejón, and at the time the parliamentary spokesperson who gave García the alternative in the Assembly, resigned from all his positions upon learning that the leader had decided not to to repeat as senator by autonomous designation. The internal congress held this week had already placed the organization in a moment of “transition”, according to a source familiar with the inside of the party, which now, he adds, will experience “a great challenge”: replacing García.

“With the difficulties that exist, I think that Manuela [Bergerot] “It is a very good option,” says this interlocutor. “Not to replace Mónica, because that doesn’t matter, since Mónica is going to be very present in Madrid, she continues to lead the party and her ministry has a lot of impact in Madrid… but to lead the new moment, which will surely be more coral,” he explains. “We were born [en 2019] with two very marked leaders [Manuela Carmena e Íñigo Errejón] that they came out shortly after the elections; That void was really complicated and we kept going up and up,” he adds.

A thesis that Bergerot defended this Monday in a press conference at the regional Assembly.

“We are going to show that we are the alternative for the Community,” stated the new spokesperson for Más Madrid, born in Argentina in 1978 and arriving in Spain two years later with her political refugee parents. “We are a force that does not stop growing, consolidated, that has quintupled the number of councilors,” recalled Bergerot, with a degree in Library Science, Archival Science and Documentation and a degree in Information and Documentation from the Complutense University of Madrid. “A party that now has a minister in charge of the main concern of the people of Madrid [la sanidad]”, he concluded, advancing that Más Madrid will maintain García’s belligerent tone against Ayuso.

Because the confrontations between the two leaders have been constant. For health policy. By the prosecutor. For the controversial commission that Díaz Ayuso’s brother received from a company that he had contracted with the Community. For all. And perhaps that is why the Baroness and her team have been celebrating García’s departure in advance for weeks, which they are trying to sell as a personal success for Díaz Ayuso.

“He has not resisted the hand-to-hand combat with the president,” Carlos Díaz-Pache, the PP spokesperson in the Assembly, stated this Monday.

A line of argument similar to that of Alfonso Serrano, Díaz Ayuso’s number two, who has made the list of all the spokespersons for the left-wing opposition who have left the Chamber since the Baroness came to power, in August 2019: Pablo Iglesias, Isa Serra and Alejandra Jacinto in Podemos; Íñigo Errejón and Mónica García in Más Madrid; and Ángel Gabilondo in the PSOE. There are six casualties in five years. The reflection of what it takes to do politics from the left in Madrid, where the PP has governed continuously for more than a quarter of a century, and where Díaz Ayuso now enjoys an absolute majority.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.