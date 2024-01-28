Earthquake on the border between the provinces of Salerno and Potenza. Shock of magnitude 3.8

A strong earthquake shock it was recorded this morning – January 28th – at 10.23am by the INGV seismographs on the border between the province of Salerno, in the Alburni area, and Basilicata. The earthquake of magnitude 3.8 he had like Ricigliano epicenter, a small village in the Salerno area, at a depth of 8.5 kilometers underground. The shock was clearly felt by the population also in the nearby municipalities of San Gregorio Magno, Buccino and Romagnano al Monte, also in the province of Salerno; and Muro Lucano, Castelgrande and Balvano in Basilicata.

Fear among the people

The population, in the area closest to the earthquake, it spilled into the street. Testimonies confirm how the event was felt strongly and the proximity to the surface of the hypocenter accentuated the perception of the earthquake. «I was with the children on the sofa, they had recently woken up – says Gianluca, who lives in via Pasqualin in Ricigliano – the youngest felt the shock a moment before us. Everything in the house moved, the earth shook forcefully: we immediately took to the streets. A wall adjacent to my house reported some cracks. We are scared».

Some cracks in old buildings

Slight damage to buildings was found in Ricigliano. «We were very afraid, especially for those who fully experienced the 1980 earthquake – said the mayor, Giuseppe Picciuoli – I remember that our country has been 90% rebuilt or in any case the homes that have not been rebuilt have undergone safety and renovation interventions. I am carrying out various inspections, fortunately there is no significant damage but in any case there are several reports from citizens which bring the administration and firefighters of cracks and falling of cornices or small boulders from the walls of delimitation. Luckily the shock lasted only a few seconds.”

In Basilicata

Similar scenes, with people on the street, occurred in various municipalities in the Potentino area, also on the border with the province of Salerno. The earthquake would have been felt on the upper floors of buildings also in the city of Potenza. Local authorities and emergency services were immediately alerted. At the moment, no significant damage was reported to buildings or infrastructure, but further checks are underway.

The area is the same, in particular for Balvano and the southern part of the province of Salerno, which was affected together with Campania by the strong earthquake of 1980. Numerous victims were recorded in Balvano. In August last year, 2023, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area

