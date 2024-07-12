A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Peru on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said, adding that the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru reported that the earthquake measured 6 degrees and its epicenter was located in the Arequipa region.

Peru’s Navy’s Survey and Navigation Department said there was no threat of a tsunami after the earthquake.

Peru and Ecuador are part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a wide area around the Pacific Ocean known for frequent seismic activity due to friction between continental plates.