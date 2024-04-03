Home page World

Buildings have partially collapsed in Hualien in eastern Taiwan. © -/TVBS via AP/dpa

Taiwan is located in an earthquake-prone area. Now the island was shaken again. The event brings back memories of a severe earthquake almost 25 years ago.

Taipei – According to local media reports, people were injured and houses were severely damaged in the severe earthquake off the east coast of Taiwan. In New Taipei to the north, a warehouse collapsed, injuring three people, several media outlets reported. Japanese and Philippine authorities issued tsunami warnings following the tremors on Wednesday morning (local time). Taiwan's meteorological agency recorded a magnitude 7.2 quake on the southeastern coast of Hualien Island at a depth of 15.5 kilometers. The United States Earthquake Observatory (USGS) reported a magnitude of 7.4 in the area.

Damage was also reported from other parts of the country. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Chen Chien-jen were expected at the central emergency control center in New Taipei, which surrounds the capital Taipei, this morning. Taiwan's major semiconductor maker TSMC halted production, the Hsinchu City Industrial Park Authority said. The company reportedly evacuated workers from production during the quake. The company is currently checking the condition of the machines.

Public rail transport has been suspended in several large cities on the island with more than 23 million inhabitants. Express train services were also interrupted.

Tsunami warnings for Japan and Philippines

In Japan, the tremor off Taiwan triggered a warning of a three-meter-high tsunami for nearby islands in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. Residents of the affected islands were called upon to seek safety. The Philippines also issued a tsunami warning. High waves are expected that could last for hours, said the National Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). People in several provinces of the island nation were asked to seek safety and leave the coastal regions.

Residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. © -/TVBS via AP/dpa

China, meanwhile, offered help to Taiwan. The authorities are very concerned about the situation, said Chinese Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian in Beijing. The mainland is monitoring the situation and is ready to offer disaster assistance.

The last time Taiwan was hit was in September 1999 by a magnitude 7.3 quake. At that time, more than 2,400 people died. Taiwan lies in an earthquake-prone zone on the boundary of the Eurasian plate and the Philippine Sea plate. dpa