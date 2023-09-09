Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Split

In the middle of the night the earth shook and entire cities were destroyed. The severe earthquake in Morocco claims numerous lives.

1/10 Debris lies on a road after a severe earthquake in Morocco. The natural disaster claimed at least 1,000 lives (as of September 9th). © Khadija Benabbou/dpa

2/10 A man drives past a damaged fortress wall of the historic medina in Marrakech after the once-in-a-century earthquake. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. © Mosa’ab Elshamy/dpa

3/10 Residents of the city of Ouarzazat in southern Morocco sought shelter in an open space after the earthquake. © Wang Dongzhen/dpa

4/10 A woman stands in front of her house with her daughter after the severe earthquake in Morocco. Many people lost everything as a result of the disaster. © Mosa’ab Elshamy/dpa

5/10 The once-in-a-century earthquake in Morocco reduced entire cities to rubble. Houses were destroyed and several residents were injured or even killed. © Javier Picazo/Imago

6/10 People fight through the rubble in the earthquake-hit regions of Morocco. © Fadel Senna/AFP

7/10 A severe earthquake has shaken Morocco. Families with children sit outdoors in front of their destroyed houses. © Mosa’ab Elshamy/dpa

8/10 A paramedic during a rescue operation after the earthquake in Morocco. Several people were buried. © Mosa’ab Elshamy/dpa

9/10 Residents flee their homes near the epicenter of the once-in-a-century earthquake in Morocco. © Mosa’ab Elshamy/dpa

10/10 A cat walks through the rubble after the severe earthquake in Morocco. © Mosa’ab Elshamy/dpa

Marrakesh – A severe earthquake shook Morocco on Saturday night (September 9th). The natural disaster claimed numerous lives; on Saturday afternoon the death toll was at least 1,000. It also caused severe damage in parts of the North African country. In areas from the Atlas Mountains to the old town of Marrakech, buildings were partially completely destroyed and famous cultural monuments were damaged.

Strong earthquake hits Morocco

The quake occurred late Friday evening at 11:11 p.m. local time and lasted several seconds. According to the US Earthquake Observatory USGS it had a magnitude of 6.8, according to the Helmholtz Center Potsdam 6.9. The epicenter was a good 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh in the Atlas Mountains. According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 18.5 kilometers. According to experts, earthquakes at such shallow depths are particularly dangerous. It was also felt in Spain and Portugal.

Images and videos on social media show rubble, destroyed buildings and damaged parts of the famous red walls that surround Marrakech’s old town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Other videos show screaming people exiting restaurants around town. Deaths were reported in many provinces. Shortly after the first quake there was an aftershock measuring 4.9. Many stayed outside for fear of further tremors. Residents stood in streets or crouched on sidewalks. Rescue organizations such as rescue teams are on site and help is expected to come from Germany. (asc/dpa)