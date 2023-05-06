Mexico.- An earthquake of medium intensity was felt in the Chiapas region on Saturday night, with another slightly smaller earthquake, already in the early hours of this Sunday morning.

According to data from the National Seismological Service, at 10:56:24 p.m. (Central Mexico time), an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was recorded 46 kilometers west of Frontera Comalapa, Chiapas.

Its depth was 178.3 kilometers.

Shortly after, the National Coordination of Civil Protection issued a notice, which indicated that “according to the bulletin of the Tsunami Warning Center of the Secretary of the Navy, after the 5-magnitude earthquake west of the Comalapa border, Chiapas, based in its characteristics and location, the generation of variations in sea level is NOT expected”.

Thus, they ruled out any danger of the possibility of a tsunami, a risk inherent in any earthquake of a respectable category that occurs.

another quake

And also according to the National Seismological Service, there was another magnitude 4 earthquake in Chiapas, but this time 20 kilometers southeast of Tonalá.