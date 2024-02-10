You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The tremor occurred in the early morning hours.
National Geological Survey / iStock
According to the entity, the earthquake had a superficial depth.
An earthquake of intensity 5.6 shook the region of Mindanaoin Philippinesin the early hours of this Saturday, February 10, as reported by the German Center for Geoscientific Research (GFZ).
According to the entity, the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, which means it was superficial.
However, the Philippine seismological agency recorded a slightly higher magnitude, reporting a 5.9 earthquake with a depth of 27 kilometers.
So far, no significant damage has been reported. However, authorities warned about the possibility of aftershocks and asked the community to take the necessary precautions.
