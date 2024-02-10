An earthquake of intensity 5.6 shook the region of Mindanaoin Philippinesin the early hours of this Saturday, February 10, as reported by the German Center for Geoscientific Research (GFZ).

(We recommend: Iceland: a volcanic eruption occurs after seismic activity).

According to the entity, the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, which means it was superficial.

However, the Philippine seismological agency recorded a slightly higher magnitude, reporting a 5.9 earthquake with a depth of 27 kilometers.

So far, no significant damage has been reported. However, authorities warned about the possibility of aftershocks and asked the community to take the necessary precautions.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO