A magnitude 4.3 earthquake It was felt at 10:15 a.m. (3:15 p.m. GMT) this Sunday, March 19, in the Loreto region, in the Peruvian Amazon, with no personal or material damage reported so far, reported the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP).

The epicenter of the telluric movement was established 103 kilometers east of the city of Yurimaguasin the Loreto province of Alto Amazonas, and 48 kilometers deep.

Yurimaguas was affected almost four years ago, on May 26, 2019, by a magnitude 8 earthquake that did not cause fatalities, but left 4,562 people homeless, 1,270 homes uninhabitable and 1,786 affected, in addition to 32 kilometers of roads destroyed, 84, 31 hectares of crops lost and 442 classrooms affected.

The earthquake this Sunday in this area of ​​the Peruvian Amazon occurred one day after a earthquake of magnitude 6.7 was felt in the northern region of Tumbes, with an epicenter in Ecuadorand caused the death of a 4-year-old girl, which was added to 14 other fatalities reported in Ecuadorian territory.

The National Emergency Center (COEN) pointed out that in the three provinces of the Tumbes region dozens of victims and affected people were identifiedas well as several houses destroyed, disabled and affected, as well as health centers and other infrastructures.

The agency also specified that the IGP “updated” the magnitude of the earthquake to 6.7, after initially reporting that it was 7, while the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Ecuador established it at 6.5.

Local media showed images of the moment of the earthquake in avenues and shopping centers in the city of Tumbes, where citizens took to the streets as a security measurewhile it was reported that the quake was also felt in the regions of La Libertad and Áncash, more than 500 kilometers south of Tumbes.

Peru and Ecuador are located in the area called the Pacific Ring of Fire, where approximately 85% of the world’s seismic activity is recorded.

