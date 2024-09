Earthquakes: magnitude 4.1 shock, epicenter off Trapani

An earthquake was reported in the waters of the southern Tyrrhenian Sea off Trapani. The earthquake, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), had a magnitude of 4.1 and occurred at 5:00 in the morning with its epicentre at a depth of 1.2 km. The shock was felt in Trapani, but also in Marsala, Mazara del Vallo and the Egadi islands.