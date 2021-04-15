After a 100-year-old Japanese watch stopped working due to the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that followed, it is ticking again after a recent earthquake.

The watch kept in a temple was flooded with water after a tsunami struck the northeastern coast of Japan in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 18,000 people in March 2011.

Its owner, Punchon Sakano, tried to repair it unsuccessfully, but on February 13 this year, weeks before the tenth anniversary of the disaster, another earthquake struck the same area, and the clock was back to work.