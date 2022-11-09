During this Wednesday, November 9, earthquakes greater than 5 magnitude were reported to have struck central Italy, eastern Japan, western Nepal and Peru.

The Italian fire brigade confirmed that there is no major damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami warning was issued. In Nepal 6 dead people are registered and the one in Peru was felt in some places in Ecuador.

At least 6 dead in a 5.6 earthquake in western Nepal

At least 6 people were killed and 7 others injured on Wednesday after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled western Nepal overnight, as searches continue among collapsed homes.

Six people died buried in the western district of Doti when his house collapsed due to the tremors, the deputy district police superintendent, Bhola Bhatta, told EFE.

Six people were buried in the western district of Doti, Nepal, when their house collapsed in tremors from a 5.6 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/mshEakRIR4 — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) November 9, 2022

Also, five other people were admitted to hospital and “nearly a dozen houses collapsed,” the officer added.

Among the deceased are an 8-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, two 14-year-old girls, a 40-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

A magnitude 5 earthquake shakes eastern Japan

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, also being noticed in the Japanese capital and without the tsunami alert being activated or significant damage being reported for the time being.

The earthquake took place at 5:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday (8:40 GMT) with an epicenter in the interior of Ibaraki and at a depth of about 50 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake reached level 5 high on the Japanese scale in the aforementioned prefecture, of a maximum of seven and focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and in the affected areas rather than on the intensity of the tremor.

In Fukushima prefecture the tremor reached level 4 on the Japanese scale, while in Tokyo it was level 2.

The earthquake caused the temporary suspension of high-speed rail lines between some points in Fukushima, Ibaraki and Tokyo, according to the JR East railway company.

The energy company TEPCO reported for its part that no problems have been detected at its nuclear facilities in Ibaraki nor in other areas affected by the earthquake.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most active seismic zones in the world, and suffers from earthquakes relatively frequently, so its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand tremors.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes central Italy without causing damage

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy on Wednesday without, for the moment, significant damages have been registered, as confirmed by the fire department.

The earthquake originated at 7:07 a.m. (6:07 GMT) on the coast of the town of Marchigiana Pesarese, in Pesaro Urbino, in the Marche region (central Italy) and at a depth of 8 kilometers, but it was warned throughout the center of the country, including Florence and Rome, reported the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)

After the first tremor, two others of lesser intensity of 3.4 and 4.0 degrees occurred.according to the same sources.

The Fire Department wrote on its social networks that at the moment no requests for help have been received from people, but controls are being carried out in several buildings where cracks have appeared or debris has fallen, especially in the cities of Ancona and Pesaro, where the earthquake was felt with greater intensity.

At the moment no significant damage has been recorded and there have only been moments of great fear among the population due to the intensity and long duration of the tremor.

Only the Ancona firefighters reported that they had to evacuate the Villa Igea private clinic to carry out checks on the structure.

🔴Strong earthquake in Italy!

About 15 minutes ago there was an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 in the Adriatic Sea along the Marche. Earthquake; It’s been sent in molti paesi like Croatia, Bosnia and Erzegovina and Slovenia!#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/CyVQ0bYUwH — jeo spend (@jeogaste) November 9, 2022

Rail traffic was also suspended as a precautionary measure near Ancona, on the Adriatic line, due to possible damage to the tracks and to carry out controls.

The mayor of Senigallia, in the province of Ancona, Massimo Olivetti, ordered the closure of schools to verify the viability of the buildings.

The mayors of the cities in the area, such as Fano, Pesaro and Ancona, decided as a precautionary measure to close all educational centers to carry out controls.

The Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, “is constantly in contact with the Civil Protection department and the president of the Marche Region” to follow the evolution of the situation after the earthquake that occurred in the morning, government sources reported. .

5.6 magnitude earthquake in Peru also shakes southern Ecuador

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 that shook the Peruvian region of Piura on Tuesday was also felt in several towns in southern Ecuadoras reported by the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE).

The tremor, which occurred tonight about 65 kilometers from the coastal town of Talara, in the Peruvian region of Piura, was felt by inhabitants of the Ecuadorian provinces of El Oro and Guayas, bordering Peru.

According to the SNGRE report, the telluric movement was felt in the cities of Machala, Santa Rosa, Pasaje, El Guabo, Arenillas and Huaquillas, in the province of El Oro; as well as Naranjal and Balao, in Guayas.

The Geophysical Institute (IG) of Ecuador detected the earthquake at 8:15 p.m. local time (01:15 a.m. GMT on Wednesday) and its epicenter was at 4.29 degrees south latitude and 80.75 degrees west longitude.

The IG has recorded since last October several earthquakes in the northern part of Peru that have also been felt in populations of southern Ecuador.

