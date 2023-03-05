Earthquake, new shocks throughout Italy. That’s where

2023 seems to be the year of earthquakes. In fact, the telluric movements do not stop in different areas of the world, but also in Italy. On the day of February 4, there were several tremors that frightened the population, which has even poured into the street for fear of what was warned.

An earthquake swarm was felt at around 2pm in the area of ​​the Campi Flegrei; the shock registered was equal to one magnitude of 2.6 and was felt throughout the neighboring territory. Subsequently, another minor quake was recorded. Another shock of equal strength, which affected the area of ​​the North-eastern Sicilian coast (Messina) around 5pm.

Subscribe to the newsletter

