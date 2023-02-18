Earthquake, new shock of magnitude 5.1 in central Turkey

A new earthquake was recorded today, Saturday 18 February 2023, in central Turkey, 12 days after the devastating earthquake that caused more than 45,000 victims in the country and in Syria.

According to the Turkish Agency for Disasters and Emergencies (AFAD), the depth of the earthquake was determined to be 12.18 kilometers in the Göksun district, located in the central province of Kahramanmaraş.