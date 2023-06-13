The attacker is oriented not to stay until 2025, the emirs will put him on the market because they are no longer willing to new exhausting negotiations. From Madrid, spotlights on the possible coup on the market

Earthquake in PSG house. Kylian Mbappé has decided to leave, or at least not to stay beyond 2024, the natural expiry of his contract. The French striker communicated to PSG that this time he does not seem willing to support new efforts to convince him to stay. Indeed, according to the first rumors, the club of the Emir of Qatar is ready to put him on the market. And the player would not oppose the transfer. Real Madrid, now an orphan of Benzema, is back on pole.

VETO — In short, the team from the capital is once again overwhelmed by the Mbappé case which already last season had kept fans and media from all over the world in suspense. Even then, the star player reached his deadline and Real Madrid did everything to bring him to La Liga. But from Doha came the veto and the order to do everything possible to renew his contract. And the operation went through after an exhausting month-long negotiation, with a first-star contract worth 92 million euros a year, including the 180 million signing bonus. See also Copa América 2024 would have a new venue and an increase in participants

MANEUVER — But it was a trick contract because the agreement provided for a safe two-year period, until 2024, plus an option year, until 2025. Which today Mbappé has decided to renounce by communicating it in writing to the cold-stricken club. Also because, in the last few weeks, a certain optimism had emerged about the possibility of extending the joint journey. However, the player’s maneuver has also made the club change its mind, which now seems determined to put it on the market, so as not to lose it for zero euros, as it seemed initially. A soap opera within a soap opera, and only just beginning. In Madrid, Real prepares for the new assault.

June 12, 2023 (change June 12, 2023 | 23:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Earthquake #MbappéPsg #renew #club #ready #sell #Real #preparing #assault